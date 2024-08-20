Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $23.19

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $22.49. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 1,154,206 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $967.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

