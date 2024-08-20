Divi (DIVI) Price Tops $0.0017

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $237,195.78 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,993,261,637 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,992,893,540.463978. The last known price of Divi is 0.00169097 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $219,286.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.