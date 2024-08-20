DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 481,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global
DMC Global Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,482. The company has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $27.16.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About DMC Global
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
