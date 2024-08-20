DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 481,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

DMC Global Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,482. The company has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.