DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on DCGO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.
DocGo Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1,655.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 110,189 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 31.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 41.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,195,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 58.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
