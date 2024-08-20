Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Decreased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after buying an additional 348,442 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.19. 1,278,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

