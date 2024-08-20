Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DY opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $195.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

