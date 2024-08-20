Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.6% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $296.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,795. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.28.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eaton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

