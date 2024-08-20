Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.00

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$160.00 and last traded at C$160.00, with a volume of 197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$159.21.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$899.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$143.14.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

