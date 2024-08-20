Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:ECGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 0.4 %

EC opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.23. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

