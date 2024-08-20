Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.27.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
EC opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.23. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.14.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
