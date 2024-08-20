Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

EC opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.23. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

