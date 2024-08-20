Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Financial Comparison

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -16.87% -9.73% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electra Battery Materials and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus target price of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 231.82%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($0.94) -0.59 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

