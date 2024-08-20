Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV opened at $0.16 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 2.96% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

