Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Entergy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. 160,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.