Enzi Wealth Acquires 11,397 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Enzi Wealth owned about 0.91% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 21,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,600. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $468.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.