Enzi Wealth Buys Shares of 2,882 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Enzi Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 393.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at about $2,620,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,824,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,621,782. The firm has a market cap of $136.17 billion and a PE ratio of 138.77. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

