Enzi Wealth Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Enzi Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 4.9% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. 1,710,717 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

