Enzi Wealth Invests $211,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Enzi Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $9,682,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $10.01 on Tuesday, reaching $698.54. 4,806,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,971. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The stock has a market cap of $301.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $655.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.