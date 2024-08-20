ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

PLUS stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. ePlus has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $93.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $1,903,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 68.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

