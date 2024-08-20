EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at CIBC

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.11.

Get EQB alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQB

EQB Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:EQB traded down C$0.74 on Tuesday, hitting C$95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,335. EQB has a one year low of C$66.41 and a one year high of C$98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.17.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.40 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.7194067 EPS for the current year.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.