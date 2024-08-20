Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $307.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $277.00 to $307.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.64. The stock had a trading volume of 172,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.12. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $298.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,928 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Equifax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

