Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $89.05 and last traded at $89.40. 1,232,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,950,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.85.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.13.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.28.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

