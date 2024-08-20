ether.fi (ETHFI) Price Tops $1.38 on Major Exchanges

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ether.fi has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ether.fi has a total market cap of $159.42 million and approximately $60.00 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ether.fi

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.43186456 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $58,782,112.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

