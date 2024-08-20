F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of FNB opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

