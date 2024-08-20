Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $171.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.78.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $39.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.19. 493,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,898. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

