FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.03. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

