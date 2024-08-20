FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $288.44. 575,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.87 and a 200-day moving average of $267.36. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

