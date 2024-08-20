Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €41.40 ($46.00) and last traded at €41.10 ($45.67). Approximately 19,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.00 ($45.56).

Fielmann Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.15.

About Fielmann Group

(Get Free Report)

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.