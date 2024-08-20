Financial Comparison: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) versus Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Augmedix has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -41.95% -178.34% -38.74% Grab -11.86% -4.62% -3.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Augmedix and Grab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $51.58 million 2.17 -$19.17 million ($0.43) -5.33 Grab $2.58 billion 5.06 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -47.57

Augmedix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augmedix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Augmedix and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 4 0 0 2.00 Grab 0 0 9 0 3.00

Augmedix presently has a consensus target price of $3.09, indicating a potential upside of 34.83%. Grab has a consensus target price of $5.02, indicating a potential upside of 50.82%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Augmedix.

Summary

Grab beats Augmedix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

