First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 74,623 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,297,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after buying an additional 48,878 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,100,492. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

