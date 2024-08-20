First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $180.30. 560,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,381. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $185.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $152.27.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

