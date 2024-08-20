First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 450 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.10. The stock had a trading volume of 156,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $227.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.