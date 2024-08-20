First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.32. 449,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,275. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

