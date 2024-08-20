First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,114 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DGX traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $150.60. The company had a trading volume of 108,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $152.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.