First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 118,465 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.4% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $231,341,000 after buying an additional 153,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,371. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

