First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

