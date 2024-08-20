First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 44,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,309,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. 180,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,788. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

