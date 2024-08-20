First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,953 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 6,504,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,901,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

