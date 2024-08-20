First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,774 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 749,641 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $23,379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after buying an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

JNPR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 443,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,394. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.