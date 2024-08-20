First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,231 shares of company stock worth $12,638,320 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

