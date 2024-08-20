First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 113,130 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 113,130 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

