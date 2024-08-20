First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,015 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.07. 109,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,025. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.01. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $377.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

