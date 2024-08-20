First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,827 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,270. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PWR stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.17. 100,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,731. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

