First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after buying an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after buying an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,812,920,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BLK traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $866.39. 42,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,404. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $820.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.13.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Momentum in Palo Alto Networks: Tech Stocks Still Going Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.