First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,889,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 392,305 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $47,980,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $36,069,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock remained flat at $31.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 294,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.