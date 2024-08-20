First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after acquiring an additional 547,325 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,585,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 281,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,321 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

