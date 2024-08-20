First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 73,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,672. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

