First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 299,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Align Technology by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 16,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.61. 91,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,798. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

