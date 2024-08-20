First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.08. 177,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

