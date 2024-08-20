First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 268,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,325. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.