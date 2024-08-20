First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 119,259 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

