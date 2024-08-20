First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after buying an additional 1,158,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after buying an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after buying an additional 515,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $12,631,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FE traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 255,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,592. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

